United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Invests $1.57 Million in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,885,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 404,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,478,000 after purchasing an additional 149,058 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,998,000. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BNTX shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.00.

BNTX opened at $141.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.51. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $90.29 and a 1-year high of $464.00.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

