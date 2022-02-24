United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,657 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPG. Bank of America lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.19%.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

