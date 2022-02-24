United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,256,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Bankshares by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,429,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,157,000 after purchasing an additional 656,694 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in United Bankshares by 431.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 329,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 267,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Bankshares by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,602,000 after purchasing an additional 207,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in United Bankshares by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,320,000 after purchasing an additional 173,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBSI. DA Davidson downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $35.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.40. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.25.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

