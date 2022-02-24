United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Gap Up to $66.24

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $66.24, but opened at $70.66. United States Oil Fund shares last traded at $69.30, with a volume of 108,901 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.72.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

