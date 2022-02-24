Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

OLED stock traded up $27.87 on Thursday, hitting $160.85. 50,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,137. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $132.88 and a 12-month high of $246.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Several research firms have commented on OLED. Cowen reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Universal Display by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $691,863,000 after buying an additional 120,006 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal Display by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,392,000 after acquiring an additional 124,660 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Universal Display by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 17,232 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Universal Display by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.