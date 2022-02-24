Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.
OLED stock traded up $27.87 on Thursday, hitting $160.85. 50,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,137. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $132.88 and a 12-month high of $246.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.
Several research firms have commented on OLED. Cowen reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.56.
Universal Display Company Profile (Get Rating)
Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.
