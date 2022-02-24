Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.08

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.08 and last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 576 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. dropped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

Get Upland Software alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.87. The company has a market cap of $485.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth $50,430,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 9,888.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,213,000 after buying an additional 729,160 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth $7,643,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at $5,226,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Upland Software by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,091,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,589,000 after purchasing an additional 261,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.