Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.08

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.08 and last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 576 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. dropped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.
The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.87. The company has a market cap of $485.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.00.
About Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)
Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.
