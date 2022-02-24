Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Insider Eric Gilpin Sells 4,019 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $98,103.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.36 and a beta of 1.87. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.91.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Upwork by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 620,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 18.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 216,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after buying an additional 33,379 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 1,775.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,172,000 after buying an additional 571,226 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 73.3% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 626,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,228,000 after buying an additional 265,226 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Upwork Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.