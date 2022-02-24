Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Insider Eric Gilpin Sells 4,019 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $98,103.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.36 and a beta of 1.87. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.91.
Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.
Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
