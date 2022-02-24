Utah Retirement Systems Has $5.45 Million Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Trade Desk by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,783,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Trade Desk by 1,030.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431,936 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Trade Desk by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,799,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,408,000 after acquiring an additional 408,775 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 877.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,577,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Trade Desk by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,516,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,933,000 after acquiring an additional 819,218 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.06.

TTD stock opened at $74.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.25. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $713,323.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $912,008.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,719 shares of company stock worth $3,157,075. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Profile (Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.