Utah Retirement Systems Has $6.49 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in SBA Communications were worth $6,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,776 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $291.35 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.52. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.78 and a beta of 0.31.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.14.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

