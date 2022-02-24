Utah Retirement Systems Purchases Shares of 207,311 Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 207,311 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,000. Utah Retirement Systems owned about 0.27% of Poshmark as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POSH. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark in the third quarter worth $141,886,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Poshmark by 89.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,182,208 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $56,440,000 after buying an additional 557,416 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Poshmark by 920.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,856 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $10,831,000 after buying an additional 411,168 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 644,230 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 384,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Poshmark by 38.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,351,758 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $64,533,000 after acquiring an additional 377,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

POSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen cut Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Poshmark from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Poshmark from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Poshmark from $43.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Poshmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

In other news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 1,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $31,046.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Hans Tung sold 27,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $525,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 245,761 shares of company stock worth $4,691,892 over the last quarter.

Poshmark stock opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $979.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80. Poshmark, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $64.09.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

