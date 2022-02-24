v.systems (VSYS) Hits Market Cap of $29.31 Million

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One v.systems coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. v.systems has a total market cap of $29.31 million and $1.11 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, v.systems has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

v.systems Profile

v.systems is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,418,686,100 coins and its circulating supply is 2,495,077,636 coins. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

