Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $328.24. 3,624,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,651,531. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $370.17 and a 200 day moving average of $376.19. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $297.45 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

