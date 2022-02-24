Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,678 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $365,022,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,687 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $106,729,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,745,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,936,000 after buying an additional 74,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,634,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,126,000 after buying an additional 113,182 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.32. 1,352,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,286,449. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.66 and a 52-week high of $56.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.25.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

