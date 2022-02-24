Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 4,664 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.02.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $76.30. The stock had a trading volume of 657,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,373,014. The stock has a market cap of $323.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $83.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

