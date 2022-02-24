Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $56.06

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.06 and last traded at $56.21, with a volume of 30014 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.36.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEU. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,280.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,935,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,787,974 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 17,524.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,220,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196,814 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083,429 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,413,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 123.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,428,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,976 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

