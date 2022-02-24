Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Holdings Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.26% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $17,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,342.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $840,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $251.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.38. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $218.97 and a 12 month high of $306.64.

