Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.5% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $27,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 23,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 32,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 34,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 71.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $2.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $209.93. 75,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,439,669. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $194.11 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

