Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,539,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,511 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.91% of Varex Imaging worth $43,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 9,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000.

VREX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Varex Imaging stock opened at $23.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average is $27.96. The company has a market cap of $918.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $32.65.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $198.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.27 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 30,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $975,440.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

