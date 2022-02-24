VeChain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $292.32 Million (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. VeChain has a market cap of $2.92 billion and approximately $292.32 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VeChain has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006462 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000092 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007704 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000351 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

