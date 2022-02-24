Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.73

Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.73 and last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 3926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

Several research firms have weighed in on VGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upgraded Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.70%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vector Group by 305.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after buying an additional 789,014 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vector Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,747,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vector Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,152,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Vector Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,607,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,994,000 after buying an additional 366,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vector Group by 120.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 642,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after buying an additional 351,590 shares during the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vector Group (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

