Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.760-$0.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $51.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ventas has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $61.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ventas will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 339.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Ventas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Capital One Financial restated an equal weight rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Ventas by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 725,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,103,000 after purchasing an additional 274,002 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 55,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 19,983 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 697,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,223 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ventas (Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.