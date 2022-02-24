VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.22

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 192273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.89 million and a PE ratio of -9.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63.

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System, a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers.

