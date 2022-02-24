VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.22

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 192273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.89 million and a PE ratio of -9.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63.
VentriPoint Diagnostics Company Profile (CVE:VPT)
Read More
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for VentriPoint Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VentriPoint Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.