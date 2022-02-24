Venus (XVS) Hits Market Cap of $100.76 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Venus has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar. One Venus coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.37 or 0.00022470 BTC on exchanges. Venus has a market capitalization of $100.76 million and approximately $16.64 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,202.36 or 0.99931671 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00067580 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002339 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015720 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.79 or 0.00335199 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,045,818 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

