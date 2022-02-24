VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Down to $1.23

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.23, but opened at $1.05. VEON shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 121,209 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VEON shares. TheStreet raised shares of VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get VEON alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VEON by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 23.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.