VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Down to $1.23

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.23, but opened at $1.05. VEON shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 121,209 shares trading hands.
Several analysts recently issued reports on VEON shares. TheStreet raised shares of VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25.
About VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VEON (VEON)
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.