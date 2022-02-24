Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Issues Earnings Results

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.09 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Vericel updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of VCEL traded up $6.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,081,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,514. Vericel has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $68.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,690.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.59.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VCEL shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

In related news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $195,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $596,876.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,881 shares of company stock valued at $832,727. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,073,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,975,000 after acquiring an additional 197,562 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vericel by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 447,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after purchasing an additional 214,986 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Vericel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vericel by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 21,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Vericel by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

