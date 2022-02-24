Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Verisk Analytics has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Verisk Analytics to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $177.62 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.09, for a total transaction of $109,201.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,465,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,429 shares of company stock worth $45,538,869. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 565,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,292,000 after purchasing an additional 31,139 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 337.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

