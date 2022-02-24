Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $177.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.85 and a 200-day moving average of $208.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,465,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total value of $109,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,429 shares of company stock valued at $45,538,869. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

See Also

Earnings History for Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.