Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $177.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.85 and a 200-day moving average of $208.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,465,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total value of $109,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,429 shares of company stock valued at $45,538,869. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

