Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,250 Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Avista by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Avista by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Avista by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in Avista by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in Avista by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 70,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avista news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $104,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista stock opened at $42.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.61. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.42.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.18 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

