Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,349,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $889,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 658.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,463,000 after buying an additional 131,940 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $54.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.08 and a one year high of $178.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.51.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ZG. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.75.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

