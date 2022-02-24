Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $515,000 in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 29.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after acquiring an additional 19,529 shares during the period. Lansing Management LP increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.7% in the third quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 168,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,502,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 17.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 86,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,009,000 after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 5.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $100.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.25. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.51 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.91.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

