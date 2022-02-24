Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $533,000 Investment in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 840,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,229,000 after purchasing an additional 225,196 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 483.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,878,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,122,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter worth about $413,000. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $46.92 on Thursday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $133.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.48 and its 200-day moving average is $77.46.
In other news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $3,610,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $379,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.
