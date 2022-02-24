Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $533,000 Investment in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 840,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,229,000 after purchasing an additional 225,196 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 483.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,878,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,122,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter worth about $413,000. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $46.92 on Thursday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $133.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.48 and its 200-day moving average is $77.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCN shares. Barclays cut their price target on DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

In other news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $3,610,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $379,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

