Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,827 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,454,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,176,000 after purchasing an additional 386,582 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,432,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,209,000 after purchasing an additional 503,680 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,571,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,328,000 after purchasing an additional 107,532 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,568,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,037,000 after purchasing an additional 110,102 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,900,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,997,000 after purchasing an additional 164,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRDM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $36.54 on Thursday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $48.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average is $40.08. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -406.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

