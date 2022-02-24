Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $571,000 Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Amundi acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,400,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,733,000 after purchasing an additional 101,726 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,349,000 after purchasing an additional 91,921 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,461,000 after purchasing an additional 54,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.59.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $65.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -130.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $130.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.94.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

