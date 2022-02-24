Vestcor Inc Decreases Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Vestcor Inc reduced its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Avalara were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 9.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,127,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,123,000 after buying an additional 22,149 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Avalara by 29.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Avalara by 2.2% in the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 59,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

In other Avalara news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $588,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total value of $4,135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,121 shares of company stock worth $6,558,571. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $93.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.47 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.12.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

