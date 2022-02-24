Vestcor Inc Has $186,000 Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Vestcor Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,085 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Capital World Investors increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 561.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,678,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $720,239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703,651 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,475,909 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $310,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,762 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,517,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $238,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,018 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,279,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,632,906 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $279,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. CBRE Group upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.69.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $45.15 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

