Vestcor Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Vestcor Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in FOX were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in FOX by 10.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,293,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,216 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in FOX by 98.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,734,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,010 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in FOX by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,806,000 after purchasing an additional 101,803 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in FOX by 4.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,702,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,482,000 after purchasing an additional 150,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in FOX by 32.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,698,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,308,000 after purchasing an additional 907,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $40.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.07. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.46.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

