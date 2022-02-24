Vestcor Inc Sells 257 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Vestcor Inc decreased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in J. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:J opened at $117.51 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $111.84 and a one year high of $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.37.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on J. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.78.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

