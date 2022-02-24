Vestcor Inc Trims Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Vestcor Inc cut its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Coupa Software by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Coupa Software by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $206,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $140,213.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,473 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.19.

Shares of COUP opened at $106.38 on Thursday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $105.93 and a 52-week high of $355.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

