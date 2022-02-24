Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Receives GBX 536.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 536.67 ($7.30).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VSVS. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.92) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.60) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.92) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.34) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Monday, January 31st.

LON:VSVS traded down GBX 18.40 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 381 ($5.18). 254,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,702. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 450.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 483.38. Vesuvius has a twelve month low of GBX 381 ($5.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 595 ($8.09). The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

