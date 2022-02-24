Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.200-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $301 million-$315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $309.99 million.

NASDAQ VIAV traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $16.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,976,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.20. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.91 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIAV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $38,367.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $75,179.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,428 shares of company stock worth $338,278 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 691,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,192,000 after purchasing an additional 50,094 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 368,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 323,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 284,477 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 20,253 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 144,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,741 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions (Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.