Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 29,118 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 197.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,118 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $15,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,826,220,000 after buying an additional 5,687,456 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 428.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 463,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,085,000 after acquiring an additional 375,915 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,829,000 after acquiring an additional 242,828 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,898,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,590,000. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $5.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $271.14. 21,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,197. The business’s 50 day moving average is $310.10 and its 200-day moving average is $336.24. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.47 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

