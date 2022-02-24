Vigilant Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,958,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 354.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,378,000 after buying an additional 1,237,983 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,289 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,848,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Sysco by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,968,000 after purchasing an additional 837,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 7,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $613,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,720 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,393 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SYY traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.45. 26,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

About Sysco (Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.