Vigilant Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 753,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,434 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 1.8% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $26,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,529,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 20,439.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,603,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,977,000 after buying an additional 2,590,645 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,087,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,222 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $40,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.88. 1,275,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,930,964. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.27. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $36.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

