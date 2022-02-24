Vigilant Capital Management LLC Makes New $23.37 Million Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 472,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,365,000.

Separately, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TTE traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.84. 57,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,747. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.20. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $60.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.551 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.06%.

TTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. MKM Partners increased their target price on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. AlphaValue upgraded TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($65.91) to €60.00 ($68.18) in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

