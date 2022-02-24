Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 583 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 2.2% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $31,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 226.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,307,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,173,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,745 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 163.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,035,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $554,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,220 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 242.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,708,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,513 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 42,179.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,455 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.97.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $255.93. 9,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,375. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.61%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

