Vigilare Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,240,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 82,348 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.6% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 26.6% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 255,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,104,000 after purchasing an additional 53,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 24.8% during the third quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 218,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,893,000 after purchasing an additional 43,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $11.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $279.84. 56,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,230. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $241.88 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $321.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.20.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.76.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

