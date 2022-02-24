Vigilare Wealth Management Has $5.04 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 717.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after purchasing an additional 64,070 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,319,000 after purchasing an additional 99,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,780,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,349,000 after purchasing an additional 94,563 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.70. 112,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,848,200. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $132.00 and a one year high of $164.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.77.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

