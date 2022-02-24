Vigilare Wealth Management Purchases 727 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,597 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $9.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $449.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,007. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $326.04 and a 1-year high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $478.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.92. The company has a market cap of $423.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

