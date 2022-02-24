Vigilare Wealth Management Purchases 88 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 27.8% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

TXN traded down $3.45 on Thursday, reaching $162.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,018,298. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $149.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $161.04 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

