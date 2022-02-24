Vigilare Wealth Management Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.9% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.19.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,810,986. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $177.24. The stock has a market cap of $224.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

